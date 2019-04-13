Sealing drive: 13 cops hurt in clashes with traders

-
Tense situation prevailed in the Mayapuri Industrial area of the national capital following clashes between local traders and the security personnel during a sealing drive on Saturday.
Nine policemen and four paramilitary personnel were injured in the incident.
Clashes broke out between traders and security forces when municipal corporation officials began to seal some factories on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
For maintaining law and order, more companies of the Delhi Police along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been deployed in the area.
