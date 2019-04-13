Sealing drive: 13 cops hurt in clashes with traders

Tense situation prevailed in the Industrial area of the national capital following clashes between local traders and the security personnel during a sealing drive on Saturday.

Nine policemen and four paramilitary personnel were injured in the incident.

Clashes broke out between traders and security forces when municipal corporation officials began to seal some factories on the orders of the (NGT).

For maintaining law and order, more companies of the along with the have been deployed in the area.

