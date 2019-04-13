BJP promises rice, salt, pulses at Re 1 in Odisha

has said the will provide rice, dal and salt at Rs 1 per kg to 3.26 crore people if the party came to power in

"If the BJP comes to power in Odisha, it will provide 5 kg rice, 500 gram dal and an equal amount of salt to 3.26 crore beneficiaries at Rs 1 per kg under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA)," Pradhan said while addressing an election rally in Choudwar, district, on Saturday.

Under the NFSA, 5 kg rice is provided at subsidised price and the government is providing rice at Re 1 per kg to the poor.

The said the central government is giving Rs 29 subsidy on every kg of rice, while the state's share was only Rs 2. The beneficiary is paying just Re 1 to buy a kg of rice, priced at Rs 31 per kg, he added.

He said "people have made up their mind to uproot the corrupt government from and establish the BJP's double-engine government".

He said the BJP government would upgrade all the hospitals in in Odisha and appoint doctors to provide better health care facility. It would also expand the through a dedicated fund of Rs 1 lakh crore and enhance cold storage facilities, he added.

