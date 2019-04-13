BJP wants to implement Hitler model: Kejriwal

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is following the Adolf Hitler model and Narendra Modi wants to be the Prime Minister for life, just like the German leader remained Chancellor till his death in the second World War, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
Speaking at a poll campaign rally at Lohia Maidan in the South Goa district, Kejriwal said there was something nefarious cooking between Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Kejriwal also expressed suspicion about Khan's comment that Modi becoming the PM would be good for resolving the vexed Kashmir issue. "What's cooking between Khan and Modi. Just some days back there was such tension along the border, that both countries were heading for war and now Khan wants Modi to become the PM again," Kejriwal said.
Returning to the Hitler theme, Kejriwal said, "This has happened in Germany. In 1931, Hitler became the Chancellor of Germany. After three months of becoming Chancellor, he changed the Constitution and stopped elections."
"Until the death in second World War, Hitler remained German Chancellor. This is what the BJP wants to do in India. This is the BJP's motive. 2019 is a 'do or die' election to save India and the Constitution," the AAP leader said.
