on Thursday clarified that the BJP was seeking votes in the Lok Sabha elections in the name of nationalism and not in the name of the

Sharma was talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling station in Sector 15A here.

Asked why had given up his old plank of development for nationalism in these elections, Sharma replied: "Who says Modiji is seeking votes in the name of Not at all.

"We are seeking votes in the name of nationalism. For us, the nation comes first. For the others, it is the family, the dynasty that comes first."

He said this election was not to elect a or but to elect a who can secure India's boundaries.

" has full faith in Modi. He has taken the country to newer heights and changed its image across the world," he said.

Lashing out at the (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said, "The bua-bhatija (Mayawati-Akhlesh) are contesting on 72 of the total 80 seats. Leaders of parties with not a are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister. But they don't know that Modiji is contesting against them on all these seats."

Sharma, seeking a second term from Uttar Pradesh's constituency, faces BSP's Satveer -- a of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, Congress' and 10 other candidates, including two Independents.

--IANS

sp-bns/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)