Nearly 25% polling in J&K till 11 a.m., stoning in Baramulla

Nearly 25 per cent voting was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's two constituencies of Jammu and till 11 a.m. in the first phase of election marred by an incident of stone pelting that injured a woman.

"An overall voter turnout of 24.66 per cent was recorded in the two constituencies," an said.

In the Assembly segments of Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch, 30.57, 35.91, 30.80 and 32.82 per cent voter turnout was recorded respectively.

In the voting segments of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, 11.40, 19.0 and 12.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded respectively.

In addition, 19.36 per cent migrant voters also exercised their franchise till 11 a.m.

The election is taking place under heavy deployment of security forces in constituency in the Valley.

A woman was injured in Palhalan area of district when some youths pelted stones to disrupt the voting process.

"The injured woman has been shifted to for treatment," a said.

Polling started in Jammu and Baramulla at 7 a.m. While queues of enthusiastic voters were seen in rural and border areas of Jammu seat, polling was relatively muted in Baramulla.

Reports of voters turning out in good numbers have come in from the border areas of Gurez, Karnah and Uri of Baramulla constituency.

Small queues of voters were also seen in Sonawari, Shadipora and a few other places in the morning in Baramulla constituency.

Voting will end at 6 p.m. and counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

