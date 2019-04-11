Nearly 25% polling in J&K till 11 a.m., stoning in Baramulla

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway in Jammu, Baramulla
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla
Lok Sabha polls: Voting begins in Jammu and Kashmir
2500 Kashmiri youth participate in Army recruitment rally in Baramulla
Elaborate security pressed in as Baramulla seat goes to polls Thursday
-
Nearly 25 per cent voting was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's two Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu and Baramulla till 11 a.m. in the first phase of election marred by an incident of stone pelting that injured a woman.
"An overall voter turnout of 24.66 per cent was recorded in the two constituencies," an official said.
In the Assembly segments of Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch, 30.57, 35.91, 30.80 and 32.82 per cent voter turnout was recorded respectively.
In the voting segments of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, 11.40, 19.0 and 12.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded respectively.
In addition, 19.36 per cent migrant voters also exercised their franchise till 11 a.m.
The election is taking place under heavy deployment of security forces in Baramulla constituency in the Kashmir Valley.
A woman was injured in Palhalan area of Baramulla district when some youths pelted stones to disrupt the voting process.
"The injured woman has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment," a police officer said.
Polling started in Jammu and Baramulla at 7 a.m. While queues of enthusiastic voters were seen in rural and border areas of Jammu Lok Sabha seat, polling was relatively muted in Baramulla.
Reports of voters turning out in good numbers have come in from the border areas of Gurez, Karnah and Uri of Baramulla constituency.
Small queues of voters were also seen in Sonawari, Shadipora and a few other places in the morning in Baramulla constituency.
Voting will end at 6 p.m. and counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.
--IANS
sq/mr/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU