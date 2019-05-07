BJP submits multiple memorandums to EC

-
, The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday submitted four different memorandums to the Election Commission seeking strict steps against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
According to the memorandums, Rahul Gandhi has been violating the Model Code of Conduct by regularly calling the Prime Minister a 'chor' (thief).
In a memorandum, the ruling party mentioned six different incidents where the Congress chief had called the PM a thief and, without any evidence, called many Union ministers thieves.
Objecting to these speeches, the ruling party asked the poll body to take strict actions against the Congress chief.
In a separate complaint, the BJP mentioned a video that went viral on social media where the West Bengal CM could be seen scolding a crowd for shouting some slogans when her convoy was passing.
"Banerjee was trying to intimidate the voters by telling them that they had to stay in the state even after the polls. She also called the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan an abuse," the memorandum said.
