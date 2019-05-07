BJP submits multiple memorandums to EC

, The on Tuesday submitted four different memorandums to the seeking strict steps against and Minister

According to the memorandums, has been violating the Model Code of Conduct by regularly calling the a 'chor' (thief).

In a memorandum, the ruling party mentioned six different incidents where the had called the PM a thief and, without any evidence, called many Union ministers thieves.

Objecting to these speeches, the ruling party asked the poll body to take strict actions against the chief.

In a separate complaint, the BJP mentioned a video that went viral on where the CM could be seen scolding a crowd for shouting some slogans when her convoy was passing.

"Banerjee was trying to intimidate the voters by telling them that they had to stay in the state even after the polls. She also called the ' Ram' slogan an abuse," the memorandum said.

--IANS

rag/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)