Talk about AgustaWestland before Rafale: Sitharaman to Congress

Attacking the for raising questions on the Rafale deal, Sitharaman on Tuesday said the opposition party must first give answers on the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal and Backops before talking about the BJP and on the fighter jet deal.

"The has given its verdict on the Rafale deal. Not just the Congress, somebody else had also gone for a review, the is seized of it. Also the CAG ( of India) has given its report on Rafale (deal).

"But again talking about it... I think it is on the Congress, first of all, to have an enquiry and give answer on (deal) and also give answer on Backops about which the party has spoken. Before they talk about the BJP and Modi ji or the Defence Ministry, they themselves have more to answer," she said in response to a query.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, had recently said Gandhi's former business partner, Ulrik Mcknight, at in the UK had got offset defence contracts from French for Scorpene submarines in 2011 during the UPA rule.

He also alleged Gandhi had a 65 per cent stake in Backops between 2003 and 2009, when it was wound up.

