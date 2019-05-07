AAP scholar Atishi goes beyond 'name' for better politics

A and educator, Atishi, the candidate for the East Lok Sabha seat, took to because she felt it is the platform to bring lasting and significant changes in the lives of people.

She has sought to bring about a transformation in the government school in the national capital and has promised to make East a safer and neater place for its residents with efficiency in delivery of services.

is a member of Political Action Committee, the party's top decision-making body.

She dropped her second name 'Marlena' after being declared AAP's East She says she dropped her second name because she does not want to "waste time in proving her identity".

leaders had said she had dropped the second name so that her opponents do not falsely impute any identity to her.

Her parents and are professors in and civil rights activists and her second name Marlena (combination of Marx and Lenin) is due to their Leftist leanings.

Her elder sister is married to television anchor and

went to She studied history at St. Stephen's College, where she stood first in the and went on to to pursue her Masters on a Chevening scholarship. A few years later she earned her second Master's from Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar in Educational Research.

has played a pivotal role in revamping the state of in government-run schools in the national capital.

She has worked earlier as an advisor to Deputy Chief Minister and initially focused on cleanliness, upkeep and other infrastructure issues in the schools.

Her worked to turn School Management Committees (SMCs) into functional institutions that keep schools accountable to the community.

Atishi is campaiging for full statehood for Delhi, better transport and civic facilities for people.

"I am not asking people to vote for me so I can work for them. My work is for them to see. I am in election battlefield telling the voters that I have already done some work. So, if you were to send me to Parliament, I could do much more," Atishi told a TV interviewer.

Both BJP and have fielded strong candidates against her. Delhi goes to the polls on May 12.

