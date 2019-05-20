BJP upbeat post exit polls, Trinamool circumspect

Fresh from their exit poll high, the BJP remained jubilant a day after the elections ended in West Bengal, while the continued to turn a blind eye towards the predictions, although there was a mood of despondency.

Commenting on Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's remarks that the predictions are "gossip", BJP leaders in the state said the ruling party leaders were giving excuses for their possible defeats.

"They know that they are going to lose. Trinamool's supremo Mamata Banerjee's statements alleging tampering of the EVMs are proof of their defeat.

"Many leaders in the Trinamool and also from other parties have made inquiry and I had discussions with them post the exit polls predictions," state said.

Almost all exit polls either gave a majority to the NDA or predicted it would stop close to the magic figure of 272 Lok Sabha seats.

The various exit polls also forecast a massive increase in the BJP's number of seats - from two in 2014 to between 16 and 18 in

Incidentally, had previously claimed 40 MLAs were in touch with him and would desert the party once the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results were announced on May 23.

"Let see how many of them change the side after the poll verdict. There is information about 100 MLAs keeping in touch with our leadership. Will the last till 2021? That is what we are discussing since morning. This government knows only creating violence, nothing else," a said on condition of anonymity, from the state head office.

Speaking on the anticipated violence after the May 23 verdict, Ghosh said that political change was "inevitable" but the ruling party in the state was "not ready to accept it".

The saffron party leaders also targeted the meeting between and Banerjee held in the eastern metropolis on Monday.

"Can you remember the picture of the opposition leaders after the so-called United India rally here? How many of them are there in the alliance? Naidu also is talking about manipulation of the EVMs. They have started giving excuses for their defeats. He would again come just to have a cup of tea and would leave," Ghosh said.

However, Trinamool leaders oozed confidence about their victory but a sense anxiety gripped the camp.

on Monday sounded unfazed by the exit poll reports.

"We have our internal party reports. We also have reports from districts and each and every constituency. It clearly says we will win this time too," he said.

Many booth level party leaders and Councillors openly dismissed the exit poll verdicts but at the same time they were seen asking each other - "what will happen?".

Party had said on Sunday that it was a "game plan to manipulate and replace thousands of the EVMs" and urged the opposition leaders to stand strong and united.

"It is a game plan, planted by the government. I think it is a total gossip. No one is of God. I do not believe their theory."

