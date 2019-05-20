72.25% Himachal voters cast vote to select four MPs

registered 72.25 per cent polling, which was 7.80 per cent higher than 64.45 per cent witnessed in 2014 elections, said, here on Monday.

Of the 52,62,126 voters in the four parliamentary constituencies -- Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- 38,01,793 people used their franchise to select their representatives to the 17th

In Kangra, where turnout was 70.49 per cent, 9,90,758 voters cast their vote, which includes 470,156 men, 520,599 women, three third gender.

In Mandi, 9,30,562 voters, which include 460,850 men, 4,69,710 women and two third gender, cast votes and accounted for 73.39 per cent turnout.

In Hamirpur, 9,71,961 voters, which include 458,029 men, 5,13,929 women and three third gender, cast their votes taking the total voting to 72.64 per cent.

In Shimla, which recorded 72.65 per cent turnout, 9,08,512 voters, which include 4,75,351 men, 4,33,154 women and seven third gender, used their franchise.

During the elections 1,096 micro observers were deployed at 7,730 polling stations, which included seven auxiliary and two snow-bound polling stations, he said.

