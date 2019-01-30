BJP will defeat SP-BSP alliance: Amit Shah

on Wednesday vowed to defeat the SP-BSP alliance in the

Addressing party workers here, Shah also made fun of opposition parties' attempts to forge a Grand Alliance, saying if they took power, the country would see a every day of the week.

He pointed out that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in the 2017 Assembly elections ended in a whimper.

As for the BJP, it stormed to power with 325 seats, he gloated.

This time, he said, the and SP had formed an alliance to stop the "victory chariot" of but this too will fail.

"This alliance is of the corrupt. The people who pushed Uttar Pradesh behind by many years due to their self-centred policies are now making alliances to thwart development."

Whatever happens, the BJP was eyeing a 50 per cent vote share in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Shah then made fun of opposition parties.

"You can imagine what a government it would be of the opposition alliance.

"On Monday, Behenji will be the PM, on Tuesday Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday Sharad Pawar, on Friday Deve Gowda and on Saturday it will be M.

"And on Sunday the country will be on leave," he added.

The reminded the gathering that in the 2014 battle too he had begun his election campaign from and was doing so again, implying that this time also victory would be the BJP's.

He credited the in the state with weeding out the mafia and criminals and ending corruption.

And unlike during the Congress-led UPA regime, the gave a befitting reply to Pakistani firing from across the border, he said.

--IANS

md/mr/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)