Lok Sabha battle will be tough for BJP: Balyan on SP-BSP alliance

admitted on Tuesday that the 2019 polls will be a tough battle for the BJP, specially in after the formation of the SP-BSP alliance.

"There is no harm in admitting that it is going to be a tough battle after the mahgatbandhan of and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party)," the told IANS.

Balyan, one of the leaders accused of inciting the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, said that when some political parties unite, there is an obvious reaction.

"There is reaction for every action. There is no doubt that a big section of the society doesn't vote us. Be it on religious grounds or something else," he said.

In 2013, months ahead of the 2014 elections, communal violence led to at least 62 deaths and left more than 50,000 displaced.

Many political observers feel that the BJP won 71 of the 80 seats in in 2014 due to communal polarization that started with Muzaffarnagar.

Balyan, a first time Lok Sabha member, had defeated BSP's by over 4 lakh votes in 2014. Rana had won the seat in 2009.

In 2009 the seat was represented by SP's while Congress' Saiduzaman won the seat in 1999. From 1991 to 1998, the seat was represented by BJP.

Balyan was appointed a of State for Agriculture and Food Processing in the in 2014.

In 2016 he was shifted to Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and in the next reshuffle he was dropped from the Ministry.

Balyan said that when the BJP won in 2014, the expectations of the people were very high and people still feel that has done a lot.

"The positivity about Modiji is still there among people. It has not dimmed. We will fight the election on the achievements of the government," he said.

He said when he was elected in 2014, there was no negativity against him or the BJP as he was a first timer and the was in power at the Centre and the in

"Now, when I seek a second term, there will obviously be some dissent among people. Because you can't satisfy everyone. But the good thing is that we have Modiji. We will go to masses on his work. My own hard work will obviously be there," he said.

(Brajendra Nath Singh can be contacted at brajendra.n@ians.in)

--IANS

bns/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)