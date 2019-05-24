BJP wins one Assembly seat in Karnataka by-polls

In the twin Karnataka's by-elections, the BJP wrested the prestigious (SC) Assembly segment in the state's northern region in Gulbarga from the

BJP's defeated Subash Rathod of the by 8,030 votes.

Avinash is the son of Umesh Jadhav, whose resignation on March 3 from the seat as a rebel necessitated the by-election.

Jadhav senior quit the Congress and joined the BJP in early March and defeated in the Gulbarga (SC) Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

The Congress, however, retained the segment with its candidate defeating S. of the BJP by a narrow margin of 1,601 votes.

Death of Congress for Municipalities C.S. Shivalli on March 22 necessitated the bye-poll.

A three-time legislator, Chikkanagoudar lost to Shivalli by a margin of 633 votes in the May 2018 state Assembly elections.

Kundgol is in the state's northwest Dharwad district, about 440km from Bengaluru.

