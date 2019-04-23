BJP workers beat up presiding officer in Moradabad

activists allegedly beat up the presiding at booth number 231 in in the constituency on Tuesday.

The (BJP) workers alleged that the officer, Mohd Zubair, was pressurizing women voters to press the 'cycle button' of the

The was later removed from the booth but no action was taken against the attackers.

In Etah, a number of voters alleged that the presiding officials were pressuring voters to vote for the "cycle". One such officer, Yogesh Kumar, was taken off duty.

