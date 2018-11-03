Body found at Delhi railway station

The body of a young boy was found on a railway track on Saturday, police said.
It was found at east Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station with an injury mark on the head, a police officer said, adding a call reporting the incident was received in the afternoon.
"He is yet to be identified. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes," he said.
The officer said a knife was found at the spot.
