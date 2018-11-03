JUST IN
Body found at Delhi railway station

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The body of a young boy was found on a railway track on Saturday, police said.

It was found at east Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station with an injury mark on the head, a police officer said, adding a call reporting the incident was received in the afternoon.

"He is yet to be identified. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes," he said.

The officer said a knife was found at the spot.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 21:42 IST

