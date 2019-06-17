Body of minor girl missing for two days found

A minor girl who had gone two days ago was found dead near her house on Sunday, police said.

The girl had gone from her house in Narela area of north on Friday.

"A manhunt was launched but she was untraceable. On Sunday evening, a team was looking for her and found her dead in the area behind her house," of Police, Outer North, said.

Police have sent her body for post-mortem, adding that no external injury marks have been found on the body. They also ruled out the chances of the girl being sexually assaulted, but said the medical examination will confirm the same.A

