Suspected thief beaten to death by shop-owner

A man was beaten to death here for allegedly stealing a mobile and another electronic item from a shop here last month, police said on Sunday. The shop-owner has been arrested.

Police said that the control room received a call around 7 p.m. on Saturday informing about a thief been caught in Prem Nagar area of Rohini.

"When a team reached the spot, a man found lying unconscious with injury marks on his body. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead," of Police, Rohini, S.D. Mishra said.

The person who had called the police control room alleged that a mobile and a DVR of a CCTV camera were stolen from his shop last month, and the CCTV footage had showed the thief, he said.

"On Saturday, the suspected thief along with one more person had come again to the shop and were peeping into it," the DCP said, adding that the shop-owner, identified as Amit, recognised him and along with the neighbours, caught both of them and beat them up.

"The two accused were brought to the shop, but one managed to escape. However when the other fell unconscious, the police was informed," he said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Amit and he has been arrested, the DCP said.

