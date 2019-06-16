Two armed robbers arrested in separate incidents

The police have arrested two armed robbers in two separate operations and recovered two country-made pistols, one each from the possession of the two accused, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Aaftab Hussain (21), wanted in a dacoity case in Mukherjee Nagar in 2018, and Saifi (23), a resident of Welcome area in northeast

According to G. Ram Gopal Naik, of Police (DCP), Branch, in the first operation, specific inputs were received that Aaftab, who always carried illegal weapon with him, would come to the main Wazirabad road near to meet one of his friends.

"Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended. During interrogation, Aaftab admitted that he committed small thefts and snatchings along with his friend to earn easy money," said Naik.

The police said the accused also revealed that in 2018, he along and four other associates barged into the house of a doctor in Mukherjee Nagar and robbed Rs 5.5 lakh and precious diamond and gold jewellery after injuring the doctor.

"To evade arrest, Aaftab was regularly changing his hideout," the DCP said, adding that his associates -- Murli, Surjeet, and -- have already been arrested.

In the second operation conducted in Jafrabad on Saturday, the Police nabbed one armed robber-cum-snatcher with a country-made pistol in his possession.

"The accused, identified as Saifi, is a desperate criminal who was very active. He was previously involved in three cases of robbery, evidence fabrication and Arms Act. After being released on bail recently, he again became active and started committing in the trans Yamuna area," Naik said, adding that the police were probing the matter further.

--IANS

adv/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)