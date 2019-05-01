EC notice to Sidhu for calling PM Modi a 'thief'

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The EC notice was based on a complaint by Neeraj, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Gujarat, who alleged that Sidhu described the Prime Minister as a 'thief' while addressing a poll rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.
As per the EC notice, dated April 30, Sidhu has to submit his reply by 6 p.m. on May 2. If he fails to do so, the panel would take a decision without further reference to him.
The poll body also told Sidhu the model code of conduct bars candidates and leaders from making personal remarks against rivals during campaigning.
