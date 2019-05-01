JUST IN
EC notice to Sidhu for calling PM Modi a 'thief'

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EC notice was based on a complaint by Neeraj, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Gujarat, who alleged that Sidhu described the Prime Minister as a 'thief' while addressing a poll rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.

As per the EC notice, dated April 30, Sidhu has to submit his reply by 6 p.m. on May 2. If he fails to do so, the panel would take a decision without further reference to him.

The poll body also told Sidhu the model code of conduct bars candidates and leaders from making personal remarks against rivals during campaigning.

Wed, May 01 2019. 19:54 IST

