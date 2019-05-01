HC seeks Delhi's response on labour welfare plea

-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to file response on a plea seeking formulation of welfare schemes for the unorganised workers in the national capital.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup J. Bhambhani issued the directive while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by economist Abhijit Mishra.
Mishra's counsel Payal Bahl told the court that the state government has not formulated any welfare schemes for the unorganised workers as provided for in the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act.
The petitioner has requested the court to direct the government to issue notification to set up the Office of the Delhi State Social Security Board in line with the law for the welfare of unorganised sector workers.
The petitioner has also sought to issue registration cards scheme for the unorganised workers.
