HC seeks Delhi's response on labour welfare plea

The on Wednesday asked the to file response on a plea seeking formulation of welfare schemes for the unorganised workers in the national capital.

A bench of and Justice issued the directive while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by

Mishra's told the court that the has not formulated any welfare schemes for the unorganised workers as provided for in the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the government to issue notification to set up the Office of the in line with the law for the welfare of workers.

The petitioner has also sought to issue registration cards scheme for the unorganised workers.

--IANS

ak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)