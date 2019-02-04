Indonesia to send 36-member team for All England Open

would send 36-strong team for the 2019 with an aim to win doubles title, an Association (PBSI) said here on Monday.

PBSI Sport Development deputy director said the association previously set the target of two titles -- men's doubles and mixed doubles -- at the prestigious five-day international championship, starting on March 6 in Birmingham, reports

The target was revised to one after Indonesia's top female mixed doubles decided to retire from her career.

Together with Tantowi Ahmad, the Indonesian mixed doubles pair seized All England championships in a row from 2012 to 2014. The pair also won gold medal in 2016 Rio

Indonesia's other mixed doubles pair and won the 2016 All England, but their performance has not been consistent since then.

"At least one (All England) title this year. We know our current condition in all groups for sure. We may miss mixed doubles target, but the other pair has been capable in fulfilling our targets so far and is likely to continue further," Susi said at the here.

Indonesia's top seeded men's doubles pair and won the All England's last two champions in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The federation is also expecting Indonesian women's singles players to advance further in the upcoming All England tournament. Indonesian in women's singles, Fitriani won the 2019 Masters last month.

Susi, who earned gold medal in 1992 Barcelona said even though they played well in each match, Indonesian men's singles players are yet to perform consistently in international tournaments.

