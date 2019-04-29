Bollywood celebrities vote in Maharashtra

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Urmila Matondkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Paresh Rawal and Ravi Kishan on Monday voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Matondkar, the Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North seat, cast her ballot at polling booth number 190 in Bandra.

Veteran actress Rekha, along with her associate, showed up early at the polling booth number 283 in Bandra.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhhpur seat, cast his vote in Goregaon.

Veteran actor and politician Rawal, along with his wife Swaroop Sampat, voted at the Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle.

Voting is underway for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 10:10 IST

