Bollywood celebrities vote in Maharashtra

Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Jonas, Nene, Urmila Matondkar, Shankar Mahadevan, and on Monday voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in

Matondkar, the candidate from Mumbai North seat, cast her ballot at polling booth number 190 in Bandra.

Veteran Rekha, along with her associate, showed up early at the polling booth number 283 in Bandra.

Ravi Kishan, who is the candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhhpur seat, cast his vote in Goregaon.

Veteran Rawal, along with his wife Swaroop Sampat, voted at the in Vile Parle.

Voting is underway for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in

--IANS

