Brazil's Bolsonaro posts obscene Carnival video, stirs anger

Brazilian is stirring outrage after sharing a video on that shows one man urinating on another.

made the post Tuesday night criticizing Many conservatives in Latin America's largest nation detest celebrations, seeing them as heathen.

The far-right himself was one of the main targets of revelers' mockery during

Bolsonaro's post included video of a street party in which a man touches himself sexually and then lowers his head while another man urinates on him.

wrote, "I feel uncomfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth" about Carnival.

By Wednesday morning, the tweet had garnered more than 35,000 comments. Many sharply criticized the decision to post the video.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)