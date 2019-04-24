Bomb threat mars provincial voting in Canada

JUST IN
IANS  |  Ottawa 

Voting at a polling station in Prince Edward Island province of Canada was suspended Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to CTV.

Police confirmed there was a bomb threat. The polling building was evacuated around 1 p.m. Tuesday (local time), reports Xinhua news agency.

Around 3:30 p.m., the provincial election authority issued a statement saying voting would resume at the center. It also confirmed the polling would remain open 7:30 p.m. local time -- 30 minutes later than usual.

--IANS

rs

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 02:26 IST

