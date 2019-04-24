Bomb threat mars provincial voting in Canada

-
ALSO READ
Fleeing Saudi woman arrives in Canada
General Motors plans to close Canadian assembly plant: TV report
Ottawa's envoy in China meets with second detained Canadian: ministry
GM to close Canadian factory, putting 3000 jobs at risk: Reports
Canada mulls cancelling Saudi arms deal over Yemen, Khashoggi murder
-
Voting at a polling station in Prince Edward Island province of Canada was suspended Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to CTV.
Police confirmed there was a bomb threat. The polling building was evacuated around 1 p.m. Tuesday (local time), reports Xinhua news agency.
Around 3:30 p.m., the provincial election authority issued a statement saying voting would resume at the center. It also confirmed the polling would remain open 7:30 p.m. local time -- 30 minutes later than usual.
--IANS
rs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU