Bonding session post first loss behind MI's resurgence

Having lost their opening game of the 12th edition of the at home against Capitals, the players were dejected. But known to always look after the players like her own family, invited the boys home for a bonding session at

The players came in and she started by saying that the MI boys should forget what happened in the game and should just relax and enjoy themselves before getting back to the grind the next day. Skipper said that communication was the key as the players needed to look forward.

Entering the team bus once the boys reached the residence, said: "How are you? Welcome home. As I say, is our extended family. Relax and enjoy yourself."

Explaining the reason behind the session, she said: "When you lose very close matches, it is very difficult for the team to stick together. So, it is important that we stay positive and stay bonded."

The boys played a treasure hunt game. The idea was to bond and ensure that the players come to know each other really well and Rohit said it was the perfect opportunity to bring in a sense of bonhomie among the players.

"The IPL is a tournament where players from different countries come together and play. So to deal with different personalities and cultures all the time is not easy. That is the challenge of this tournament. I am a firm believer that you need to spend time with the teammates outside the ground as it is important to have fun," he explained.

star J.P. Duminy said it was a great initiative as it helps build a culture that the boys can then feed off when it gets tough on the ground. "You build a relation in the social circle. You have to create a stable base from the culture point of view so that you can feed off it when the going gets tough," he smiled.

The team bonding session worked wonders as the players came back strongly and are now seated second on the table with six wins after nine games and showed brilliant form even in their last game against Capitals on Thursday.

