Nita Ambani urges Mumbai Indians to deliver their best in upcoming match

urged her team, Mumbai Indians, to deliver their "best performance" on April 13 as there will be more than 21,000 underprivileged as well as specially challenged children in the stadium to watch the match.

"The match on the 13th is very dear to me. As you know, as a team supports underprivileged children and we have been doing this for the past 10 years now. Last year we put in a category for specially challenged children," said in a video posted by Twitter.

"It is a very emotional match for me. We have 21,000 children already enrolled. They wait every year for their turn to come and see the match and they never get a turn again. So boys I really need you to give your best performance for these kids. It is a once in a lifetime joy that you're going to give them," she added.

Wishing luck to the team, she said: "This match is really, really important to me and to all my children that I support through our "

stands for Ambani's 'Education and for All' initiative that works for underprivileged children and, each year, bring such kids to the stadium to watch their game.Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals on April 13.

