Bouncers, musclemen on Delhi, Haryana cops' radar

The police of and are keeping close tabs on the movement of bouncers and musclemen, whose services are allegedly sought by political parties during elections.

Mohamad Akil, of Gurugram, discussed the issue with DCPs of Delhi's south, south-west, south-east and Dwarka, and of and at the inter-state coordination meeting, here on Tuesday.

"The fear about misuse of bouncers and musclemen during elections increases. Hence, we have decided to keep close tabs on the gyms, traditional akharas and even night clubs and hotels. They are considered possible threat to fair conduct of elections," Akil said.

Anti-social elements and hooligans could not be allowed to disturb the electoral process, Akil said and added, the officers had been asked to share every intelligence, including illegal movement of cash, liquors, contrabands and fire arms.

The lists of wanted criminals, gangsters, history-sheeters and bad characters of both the states were exchanged and they were under manual and technical surveillance, he added.

shares border with south, south-west and Dwarka districts. Similarly, district shares border with south and south-east districts of Rohtak neighbours outer and Rohini district of

"The cops have been asked to place barricades on both sides and conduct thorough checking of suspicious vehicles," Akil said.

