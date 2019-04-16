India cancels visa of Bangladeshi actor in campaigning row

The on Tuesday cancelled the visa of the Bangladeshi Ahmed after he campaigned for a Lok Sabha candidate in Bengal.

The government has also asked him to leave the country and blacklisted him, a statement said.

"After receiving a report from the regarding visa violations committed by national Ahmed, MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has cancelled his business visa and issued him a leave notice. He also has been blacklisted. FRRO Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of these orders," the statement said.

The action comes two days after Ahmed campaigned for Trinamool's Raiganj candidateKanaia Lal Agarwal, who faces stiff competition from Congress's and CPI-M's

Voting in Raiganj during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 18. The counting of votes of the seven-phased polls will be held on May 23.

