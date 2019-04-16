Two days before poll, IT searches Kanimozhi's house

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chennai 

Income Tax officials and the Election Commission's static surveillance team on Tuesday carried out a joint search at the house of DMK Lok Sabha candidate K. Kanimozhi in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi on Tuesday, an official said.

Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha member, is contesting against the BJP's state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan in the Thootukodi Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling to all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu is slated for April 18 in the second stage of the Lok Sabha polls. However, on Tuesday, the President rescinded the election in Vellore parliamentary constituency on the recommendation of the Election Commission after a huge haul of cash was found there.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 21:20 IST

