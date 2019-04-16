JUST IN
Filing of nominations for 10 Haryana LS seats starts

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Filing of nominations for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana started on Tuesday.

Four candidates filed their nomination papers from Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad Lok Sabha constituencies, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said here on Tuesday.

No nomination papers had been received for the six other Lok Sabha constituencies.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 23.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 21:34 IST

