Filing of nominations for 10 Haryana LS seats starts

Filing of nominations for 10 seats in started on Tuesday.

Four candidates filed their nomination papers from Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad constituencies, said here on Tuesday.

No nomination papers had been received for the six other constituencies.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 23.

--IANS

js/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)