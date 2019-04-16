Election in Vellore LS constituency cancelled

Polling in constituency in was cancelled on Tuesday, two days after Income Tax officials seized Rs 11.5-crore cash from a warehouse in the district

"Accepting the recommendation of dated April 14, 2019, the is pleased to rescind election to Parliamentary Constituency, to elect a member to Lok Sabha," an statement said.

The was made by the during a at a belonging to a

Reacting to the development, said it has been done to defame the party.

Duraimurugan, whose son is the party's candidate from the constituency, said it is murder of democracy.

On the other hand and Tamil D. Jayakumar, demanded that the disqualify the candidate indulding in such malpractices.

In all, 23 candidates are in fray from the Vellore constituency.

The IT officials had found bundles of cash stuffed in cartons and gunny bags in a belonging to a DMK man considered close to the party

A told IANS that the cash, amounting to about Rs 11.5 crore, was for distribution ward wise, with the packets having division and ward numbers written on them.

According to Tamil Satyabrata Sahoo, the polling has been cancelled only for the Vellore seat, as the by-elections to seats would be held as scheduled on April 18.

--IANS

vj/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)