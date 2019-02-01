Brazil mining disaster toll reaches 110

The death toll from the collapse of a mine dam in Brazil's has increased to 110, authorities said.

Seven days after the catastrophe, the is entering "a somewhat more difficult phase", a told the media on Thursday.

"The bodies that were on the surface areas have already been found and recovered," he said, adding that from this point on, the effort will rely on excavators and other heavy machinery, news reported.

The death toll "will certainly rise" even as the pace of the work may slow, the said.

Authorities have identified 71 of the 110 bodies recovered so far.

The said that firefighters and others involved in the operation were repeatedly interrupted on Thursday due to unabated rains.

The mine in is owned by Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, and most of the victims were employees of the company.

The dam rupture on January 25 came as many workers at the complex were having lunch in the cafeteria, which was buried within seconds.

A little more than three years before the disaster, a similar dam collapse at a mine jointly owned by and Anglo-Australian giant in Mariana, killed 19 people and caused what was until then Brazil's worst environmental catastrophe.

has been hit with two fines: one from the for 250 million reais ($67 million) and the other from the state government for 99 million reais ($26 million).

Every one of the more than 400 dams in are at "some risk of rupture", according to Julio Cesar Grilo, of the

The has ordered inspections of all dams in the country.

