Five workers fall to death at construction site in Telangana

Five construction workers from West and were killed after falling off an under-construction building in Rampalli village near on Thursday.

A worker was injured in the incident that occurred under station limits in Medchal district.

The labourers were working on the 10th floor of a multi-storeyed building built under Telangana government's two-bed room housing scheme for the poor.

The police said while four persons died on the spot, the fifth succumbed on the way to hospital. The injured was shifted to government-run in

Following the incident other workers staged a protest at the They alleged that negligence by the led to the tragedy. Officials have assured the victims' families that the government would pay suitable compensation.

--IANS

Ms/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)