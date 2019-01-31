RCMP felicitates two Punjab Police officers for cracking Jassi murder case

The (RCMP) on Thursday presented appreciation certificates to the officers for cracking the murder case of Canadian citizen

The certificates were presented to General (IG) headquarters Jatinder Singh Aulakh, the then district at the headquarters in the presence of Punjab of police (DGP)

RCMP Dave Chauhen, part of this investigation, specially came from Surrey, to present the certificates to both the officers.

aka was murdered in Punjab in June 2000 during a visit to India, allegedly at the behest of her relatives who were upset that she got married to a boy from a lower caste.

The murder case became a much talked-about honour killing case in Canada's strong Indian community.

Two prime accused in the murder case, Jassi's mother and maternal uncle Surjit Singh Badesha, were last week extradited from and are being brought to Punjab.

The extradition has taken place over 18 years and six months after the murder of the victim.

"The professionalism and utmost dedication demonstrated on this investigation was instrumental in ensuring those responsible were brought to justice," the DGP said.

While presenting the certificate, the lauded the exemplary work of police officers and expressed appreciation for their outstanding performance and efforts on the homicide investigation of the Canadian citizen, a said.

