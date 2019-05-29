Brazil suffer Neymar injury scare ahead of Copa America

sent a scare through Brazil's national team camp when he left a training session early with a knee problem.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old limped off the Granja Comary training pitch in Teresopolis, around 100km north of here, after awkwardly striking the ball with his left foot, reports

Television footage showed the Paris Saint-Germain forward clutching his left knee and grimacing while being assessed by medical staff.

The Globo newspaper reported that initial scans showed no serious damage to the knee, but was due to undergo further tests on Wednesday.

The incident came just 17 days before the start of the Copa America, to be played in for the first time since 1989. The hosts will begin their campaign against before also facing and in the group stage.

The five-time champions will prepare for the tournament with friendlies against on June 5 and four days later.

On Monday, the announced that veteran full-back has replaced as Brazil's following a series of controversies surrounding the former and star.

Earlier this month Neymar was banned for three matches by the for punching a fan after the French Cup final. In April, he was suspended for three games for insulting officials following Paris Saint-Germain's elimination from the tournament.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)