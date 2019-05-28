Dani Alves to replace Neymar as Brazil team captain at Copa America: federation

will replace as the of the Brazilian national team in the Copa America, the country's federation (CBF) announced Monday.

"The decision was communicated to by (coach) Tite on Saturday," said in a statement about the striker, who was handed a three-match suspension for lashing out at a spectator following Paris Saint-Germain's shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final earlier this month.

Eight-time winners face Bolivia, and in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against and

Neymar, 27, missed the humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat by in 2014 due to after his back in the previous round.

A year earlier, he was named of the tournament at the Confederations Cup as won the competition for a record fourth time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)