Bright cold morning in Delhi

It was a sunny and cold morning in the national capital on Wednesday with minimum recorded two notches below the season's average at 11 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an (IMD) said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 24 degrees

At 8.30 a.m., the humidity was recorded at 84 per cent.

On Tuesday, the minimum was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

