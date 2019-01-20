British Council invites creative digital culture projects from India, UK

To mark 30 years of the Wide Web (WWW) in March 2019, is now inviting proposals from creative professionals in UK and who have a powerful idea that could engage and millions of young people globally.

The Digital Open Call, open for proposals that "celebrate diversity, inclusion, equal opportunity and freedom of expression", aims to explore the changing concept of connection by supporting digital culture projects inspired by the Internet's connectivity and plunging into what future would look like, the British Council said in a statement.

"From this open call, we will select projects for funding of up to 40,000 pounds (inclusive of marketing costs) to develop their idea which should launch during 2019," it said.

The call is open to anyone based in or the UK with a track record of developing new digital projects or experiences that have successfully reached new audiences, preferably a large and diverse group of young people.

Thirty years ago when invented the web, the future was transformed by a digital creation.

As the web continues to evolve, the cultural-educational organisations hope these ideas would show us how creativity, collaboration and culture may influence what the future of our connections with each other might look like.

"Today, through our Digital Call, we hope to use this milestone to explore how digital creativity may reshape our again," British Council's said in a statement.

The Council's first open call for digital ideas funded Saptan Stories, a crowdsourced storytelling project that ran for seven weeks and engaged millions of people, including those in India.

The project proposals can be submitted by January 31 through an accessible at www.britishcouncil.in, which also has assessment criteria and other details.

