First robotic surgical procedure performed in Pakistan

A "successful" robotic surgical procedure was carried out for the first time in on a female patient at a hospital in Karachi, the media reported on Sunday.

The procedure called took place on Saturday, the concluding day of a three-day international multidisciplinary robotic workshop at the Karachi, reports Dawn news.

Hailing from Balochistan, the woman had intractable bleeding acquiring multiple transfusions.

The procedure was performed through robotic in which the uterus of the 55-year-old patient was removed.

She will be discharged after 24 hours, according to hospital sources.

Robotic surgeons' team from the and St Thomas Hospitals carried out the procedure along with a team of support staff.

Medical experts have described the "successful" procedure as a major breakthrough in the field of robotic in particularly in the field of gynaecology.

They said this would open new vistas of in the country.

