BSF offers sweets to Rangers; thousands converge for Retreat ceremony at Attari

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers to mark the 70th Republic Day.
At a brief ceremony at the international border gates of both countries at the Attari-Wagah joint check post, BSF officers and troopers offered sweets to their counterparts from the Pakistan Rangers.
Sweets were also exchanged at the international border in Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and in Fazilka districts.
The BSF had refused to offer sweets to the Rangers on the occasion of Republic Day last year in view of tension between both countries due to unprovoked border firing by the Pakistan side along the international border and the LoC (Line of Control) in Jammu and Kashmir.
In the afternoon, thousands of people gathered at Attari to witness the Retreat Ceremony which is held every evening at the Attari-Wagah joint check post to mark the closure of the gates for the night.
Bhangra and Gidda dancers enthralled the audience as patriotic songs built up the atmosphere on the occasion.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and director-choreographer Remo D'Souza, who are in Amritsar for the shooting of dance-movie 'ABCD-3', also arrived at the venue to witness the ceremony.
