BSF offers sweets to Rangers; thousands converge for Retreat ceremony at Attari

The Security Force (BSF) on Saturday offered sweets to the Rangers to mark the 70th

At a brief ceremony at the international gates of both countries at the Attari-Wagah joint check post, officers and troopers offered sweets to their counterparts from the Rangers.

Sweets were also exchanged at the international in Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and in Fazilka districts.

The had refused to offer sweets to the Rangers on the occasion of last year in view of tension between both countries due to unprovoked border firing by the side along the international border and the LoC (Line of Control) in

In the afternoon, thousands of people gathered at Attari to witness the which is held every evening at the Attari-Wagah joint check post to mark the closure of the gates for the night.

Bhangra and Gidda dancers enthralled the audience as patriotic songs built up the atmosphere on the occasion.

and Remo D'Souza, who are in for the shooting of dance-movie 'ABCD-3', also arrived at the venue to witness the ceremony.

