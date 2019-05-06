Ajay, Ranveer to do cameos in 'Sooryavanshi'

"Singham" star and "Simmba" star will do cameos in Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi", which will expand Rohit Shetty's Bollywood "cop universe".

"And the universe expands... Our game begins," Rohit posted on along with a photograph in which he is seen with the three actors and

Each of the actors is seen holding clapboards as the film's shooting began here on Monday.

Ajay and Ranveer will do cameos in the film, confirmed of Reliance Entertainment, which is presenting the entertainer.

"The audience will see as 'Sooryavanshi' in a never-seen-before avatar," Sarkar told IANS.

The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, and will see essay Akshay's mother.

