BSP names 5 more Lok Sabha candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday announced candidates for five more Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The third list released by the party includes Arshad Ahmad Siddique from Dhaurahra, Nakul Dubey (Sitapur), C.L. Verma (Mohanlal Ganj), Sukhdev Verma (Fatehpur) and Chandra Dev Ram Yadav from Kaisarganj.
With this, the BSP has named 23 candidates. It will be fighting the general elections in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Samajwadi Party.
Uttar Pradesh will have a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19.
