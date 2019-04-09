BSP names 5 more Lok Sabha candidates

The (BSP) on Tuesday announced candidates for five more Lok Sabha seats in

The third list released by the party includes from Dhaurahra, (Sitapur), C.L. Verma (Mohanlal Ganj), (Fatehpur) and from Kaisarganj.

With this, the BSP has named 23 candidates. It will be fighting the in alliance with the and the

will have a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19.

--IANS

hindi-mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)