BSP-SP can almost halve BJP seats in UP, according to 2014 poll data

The and combine poses a strong challenge to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and could bring down its numbers from 71 to 39 seats going by the numbers the three parties polled in 2014

If was to be a part of SP, BSP alliance, the BJP's numbers will be squeezed even further to 23 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The trends hold out for both the eastern and western parts of the state, which the on Wednesday divided as Uttar Pradesh East and Uttar Pradesh West.

The had won and Amethi seats from the state while the had won from Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Badaun, Firozabad and Kannauj Lok Sabha seats. The BSP had failed to open its account in 2014 polls.

The BJP had won 71 seats while its ally Apna Dal had won two seats.

If the (SP) and (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections together, they would have beaten the BJP on 41 seats.

These are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri, Aonla, Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Misrikh, Mohanlalganj, Sultanpur, Etawah, Jhansi, Banda, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Shraswat, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Ghosi, Ballia, Jaunpur, Machhiisahar, Ghazipur, Chandauli and Bhadohi.

If the Congress was also the part of the combine, they would have won 57 out of 80 aseats.

In addition to Rae Bareli, Amethi, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Badaun, Firozabad and Kannauj the Congress, SP and BSP combine would have won the seats of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Aligarh, Fatehpur Sikri, Aonla, Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Misrikh, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Jhansi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Shrawast, Gonda, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushi Nagar, Lalganj, Ghosi, Ballia, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

