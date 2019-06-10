Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin on June 25

The budget session of the Assembly will commence from June 25, said a notification on Monday.

The first session of 16th Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases and continue till August 8.

While the first phase Assembly session will be held from June 25 to July 3, the second phase will commence from July 12 to August 8, the notification said.

The session will start with the address of A discussion on motion of thanks on Governor's speech will be on June 26 and 27.

The of the House will be elected on June 27, it said.

will present the Budget for 2019-20 financial year on June 28.

The appropriation bill for 2020 fiscal will be passed in the House on July 31.

