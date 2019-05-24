Patnaik tenders resignation for new govt in Odisha

Friday tendered his resignation and that of his council of ministers to pave the way for formation of the new government in the state.

Prof has accepted the resignation, a said.

"The has requested and his council of ministers to continue in office till the date the new council of ministers is sworn in," he said.

is all set to take oath as for a record fifth term in a row as the headed by him has won a decisive victory in the assembly polls bagging 112 of the 146 assembly seats, polls for which were held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The state cabinet had on May 18 recommended dissolution of the 15th Legislative Assembly. The state assembly which was formed on June 12, 2014, will complete its term on June 11, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)