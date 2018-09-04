'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' gets India release date

Anil Ambani-led Entertainment will be releasing the gothic fantasy-based thriller "The House with a Clock In Its Walls" in on September 21.

The release date was announced via a statement on Tuesday.

Based on the children's classic written by and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film is directed by and written by

Continuing the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, the movie features and two-time winner

The film tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when accidentally awakens the dead.

Co-starring Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Sunny Suljic, the film is produced by Mythology Entertainment's and as well as Kripke.

