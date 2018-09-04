Best jewellery to wear this festive season

From jadau to diamond ones, this festive season make sure you are flaunting the pieces that are in trend.

Varda Goenka, Founder and of Varda Goenka - Fine Jewels by Diagold and Chitwn D Malhotra, of Dillano Luxurious Jewels Pvt Ltd, list some trends in

*Jadau jewellery: Jadau seems to be a new trend for this season, be it the wedding or the festival season. Rewind to the era of the Maharani with oversized jadau gold sets. Also, jadau chaandbalis and multilayer jadau jhumkas are a preferred choice for this festive season. This jewellery goes well with the traditional attire and adds more extravagance to the great occasion.

*Diamond jewellery: Diamonds can never go out of trend; they are back again but with a twist to embrace this festive season. Delicate diamond and earrings, diamond cuffs with rubies and other gemstone are perfect to add grace and elegance to your look. Diamond chokers are an appropriate option for those women who are looking for making a bold statement this year.

*Pearl jewellery: Pearls are universally flattering. They bring light to the face and look great with any outfit. Multi-string pearl necklace, pearl chokers and bracelets add a surreal charm to your festive outfit. Baroque pearls too are very much in trend this season for their uniqueness in hues and shapes.

*Diamond chokers: Layering with lots of simple thin choker is a great way to elevate with any outfit. Chokers studded with ethereal sea pearls, diamond, rubies, or emeralds are a great choice to complement any ensemble- be it contemporary, modern. A glitzy choker necklace drenched in diamond is an elegant way to play with this trend. They always highlight woman charm with simplicity.

*Uncut polki with pastel meenakari: Uncut polki with pastel meenakari are in huge trend this festive season. It gives a traditional and royal look to every modern woman. It gives right balance between trendy and traditional.

*Coloured gemstones: Jewellery encrusted with vibrant colours rule. Gemstones like rubies, emerald, sapphire along with topaz have ruled the fashion runways this festive occasion.

--IANS

