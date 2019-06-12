Cabinet approves bill to replace ordinance on medical education

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.
The Bill, which seeks to ensure transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country, provides for the supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for two years from September 26, 2018.
During this period, the Board of Governors shall exercise the powers and functions of the MCI. The number of members in the Board of Governors will be increased from the existing 7 to 12.
An official release said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had come across certain arbitrary action by the MCI in disregard to the provisions of the IMC Act, 1956.
The Oversight Committee constituted by the Supreme Court to oversee the functioning of the MCI had also cited instances of non-compliance of their instructions.
In view of these developments and to put an alternative mechanism in place of MCI, it was decided to supersede the MCI through the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 promulgated on September 26, 2018 and entrust its affairs on a Board of Governors (BoG) consisting of eminent doctors.
While ordinances have been promulgated subsequently as the Bill could not be passed by both the Houses of the Parliament, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, pending in the Parliament has lapsed on dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.
Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to bring forward a fresh Bill.
