Cabinet approves bill to replace ordinance on medical education

The on Wednesday approved the (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.

The Bill, which seeks to ensure transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical in the country, provides for the supersession of the (MCI) for two years from September 26, 2018.

During this period, the shall exercise the powers and functions of the MCI. The number of members in the will be increased from the existing 7 to 12.

An official release said that the had come across certain arbitrary action by the MCI in disregard to the provisions of the IMC Act, 1956.

The constituted by the to oversee the functioning of the MCI had also cited instances of non-compliance of their instructions.

In view of these developments and to put an alternative mechanism in place of MCI, it was decided to supersede the MCI through the (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 promulgated on September 26, 2018 and entrust its affairs on a (BoG) consisting of eminent doctors.

While ordinances have been promulgated subsequently as the Bill could not be passed by both the Houses of the Parliament, the (Amendment) Bill, 2018, pending in the Parliament has lapsed on dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to bring a fresh Bill.

--IANS

ps/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)