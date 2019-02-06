Cabinet approves MoU with UAE on development cooperation in Africa

The on Wednesday approved a (MoU) between and the on development cooperation in

The entails setting up of a framework of cooperation between the two for implementing development partnership projects and programmes in Africa, an official statement said, adding that the proposal will help strengthen political and economic linkages between and African and thus serve India's broader strategic interests.

The Cabinet also approved an between and on the India- Ocean Dialogue.

The is intended to promote cooperation in the areas of mutual interest pertaining to the development of blue economy, the release said, adding that is a global leader in this respect with cutting-edge technologies and expertise in areas such as fisheries, hydrocarbons, renewable energy, sustainable harnessing of ocean resources and maritime transport.

The cabinet also approved MoU between India and on cooperationin the field of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy.

The release said that India and are rich in biodiversity with a large range of health practices based on medicinal plants and history of use of traditional medicine. Ayurveda, yoga and other traditional systems are also popular in

The cabinet also approved MoU between India and in biotechnology, for funding and implementing ambitious industry-led innovative and transnational projects within the broad scope of research development and innovation.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to the framework agreement between India and on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.

--IANS

ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)