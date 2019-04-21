Campaigning ends for third phase of Lok Sabha polls

Campaigning came to an end on Sunday in 117 constituencies spread over 15 States and Union Territories, which will go to the polls on Tuesday in the third phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

Since poll timings vary in different seats, the campaigning period also ended at different times between 3 p.m and 6 p.m., 48 hours before the voting closure time at each constituency.

The 48-hour period preceding the conclusion of voting is called the "silence period" during which any kind of political campaigning is prohibited.

Earlier, 115 constituencies were to go to polls in the third phase, while polling will be held in one phase of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag constituency. Polling to East, which was slated in the second phase, was deferred to the third phase on security concerns.

As the silence period began, the election rallies and street corner meetings ended in 26 seats of Gujarat, all 20 in Kerala, 14 seats each in and Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Odisha, five each in and West Bengal, four in Assam, two in Goa, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and

--IANS

vv/vd

